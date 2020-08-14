United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €48.00 by Independent Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.92 ($45.78).

UTDI stock opened at €42.48 ($49.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €41.21 ($48.48).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

