United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd.

Shares of UMC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,377,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 1,525,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 147,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 697.3% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,025,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 1,771,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 298,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

