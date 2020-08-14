USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.01 Million

Brokerages expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce $162.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.27 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $175.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $670.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.79 million to $675.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $657.53 million, with estimates ranging from $651.97 million to $660.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%.

USAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

USAC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.39. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

