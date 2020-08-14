USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USAT. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.