Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as low as $10.65. Valhi shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Valhi by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Valhi by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valhi by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

