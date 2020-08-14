Verasity Price Hits $0.0012 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $1.28 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00740310 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.01282455 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000204 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003910 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.