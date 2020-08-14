VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.18

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and traded as high as $25.66. VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 11,300 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF Company Profile (NYSE:VER.PF)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.8 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 89.5 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

