Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.67

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.67 and traded as low as $21.50. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 531,292 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.12 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5 ($0.07) by GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Equities analysts predict that Vertu Motors Plc will post 699.9999716 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 43,066 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,905.18 ($12,949.64). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,758.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

