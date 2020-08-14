Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 197.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of VERU stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 475.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 72.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veru by 328.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.