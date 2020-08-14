VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.94

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.94 and traded as high as $42.50. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.