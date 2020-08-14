Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.03

Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.03 and traded as low as $44.67. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 332,413 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.03.

About Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

