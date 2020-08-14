Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

