Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 303.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Aravive stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

