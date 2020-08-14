WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $14.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.33 million and the highest is $16.10 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $60.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.01 million to $65.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.16 million, with estimates ranging from $61.99 million to $68.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

WHF stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.