Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.74

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.74 and traded as low as $128.00. Wilmington shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 396,103 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.