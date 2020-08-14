WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 19,405 Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.18% of American National Insurance worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 70.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.63. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $126.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

