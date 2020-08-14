WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,205 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $610.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

