WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 169.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of VMC opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

