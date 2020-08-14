WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 60,310 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 356.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,310 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.49% of Argan worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Argan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Argan by 73.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argan by 29.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Argan by 71.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $44.80 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Argan had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

