WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.97% of HCI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HCI Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in HCI Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.62. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

