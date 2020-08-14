WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 44,013 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.15.

PGR stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.