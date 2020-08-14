WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.20% of PriceSmart worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in PriceSmart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $2,172,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PriceSmart by 173.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $67.26 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

