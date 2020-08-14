WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 540,935 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.53% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 313,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,726,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $695.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Investec downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

