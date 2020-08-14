WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.24.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

