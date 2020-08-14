WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212,034 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.29% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

