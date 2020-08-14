WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,336 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 73.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

