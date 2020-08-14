WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.36% of Scholastic worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 114.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 90.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHL stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Scholastic Corp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $843.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

