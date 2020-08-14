WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.55 Million in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.46% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after acquiring an additional 533,732 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $548,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,660 shares of company stock worth $3,209,709. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.