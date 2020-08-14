WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.62 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 104,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 277,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

