WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.72 Million in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 342,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of Element Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

