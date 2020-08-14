WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.47, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

