WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

