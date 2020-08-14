WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

