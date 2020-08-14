WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $77,300,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth $3,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth $23,279,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH opened at $263.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.02 and a 200 day moving average of $231.12. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $286.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $1,559,539.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,262. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.44.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.