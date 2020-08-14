WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.28% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.