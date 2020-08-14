WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 203,312 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,312 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 2.36% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

