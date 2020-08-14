WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.35% of Encore Wire worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 88.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.