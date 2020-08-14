WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 341.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total value of $3,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,556,486.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $824,794.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,876,125.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,206,353 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $189.08 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

