WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 128,858 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128,858 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.37% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDR. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

