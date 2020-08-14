WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 32,815 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,815 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.40% of Core Laboratories worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Shares of CLB opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.