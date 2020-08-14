WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 46,606 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,606 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Brady worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Brady by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Brady by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NYSE BRC opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

