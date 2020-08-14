WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 54,945 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,945 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Eastgroup Properties worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 9.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 58.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

