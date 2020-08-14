WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 82,744 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,744 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

