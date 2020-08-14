WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 92,722 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,722 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,048 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Chevron by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 131,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

