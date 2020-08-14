WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of El Pollo LoCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at $361,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOCO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

