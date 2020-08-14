WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DGRW opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 921.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 222,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

