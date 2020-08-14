Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.01.

WYND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -254.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 76,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

