WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 69.4% in June

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WYNMY opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. WYNN MACAU LTD/S has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

Get WYNN MACAU LTD/S alerts:

About WYNN MACAU LTD/S

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for WYNN MACAU LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WYNN MACAU LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.