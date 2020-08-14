XcelMobility Inc (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Short Interest Down 71.7% in June

XcelMobility Inc (OTCMKTS:XCLL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of XcelMobility stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. XcelMobility has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get XcelMobility alerts:

About XcelMobility

XcelMobility, Inc provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for XcelMobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XcelMobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.