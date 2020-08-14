Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The company has a market cap of $425.59 million and a PE ratio of 545.00. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.81 million.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.